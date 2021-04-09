Evening weather forecast Friday, April 9, 2021

A very small percentage of the area will have a shower or thunderstorm this evening. Tonight’s weather will really be determined by where you live. We’ll have plenty of clouds with drizzle and fog east of Route 219 with a partly cloudy sky to the west. Low temperatures will be more consistent tonight, reaching to within a few degrees of 50 in most spots. Unfortunately, the easterly flow that brought us the grey weather will not change much on Saturday. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine east of Route 219 and there can be some drizzle in places early in the day. Farther to the west we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70, but in spots that the clouds stay stubborn, temperatures may not rise higher than the lower to middle 60s.

The next front will bring rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Saturday night into Sunday. Most of this activity will be done by early afternoon and clearing seems likely later in the day. With a switch in the winds, it will actually warm a bit with highs in the 70s. Monday will feature a return of partial sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another disturbance may bring a shower to some spots Monday night into Tuesday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine will give way to clouds Wednesday. A late day shower can not be ruled out. Highs Wednesday will be near to just above 60. Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers. Highs will be close to 60.