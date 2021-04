Evening weather forecast Friday, April 16, 2021

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and blustery. There still can be a couple of sprinkles around, especially earlier tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 30s, but mainly above the freezing mark. The wind is going to make it feel a little colder than that.

The weather will improve a little bit for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will still be quite cool with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will also be partly to mostly cloudy. A late day shower cannot be ruled out. Highs Sunday will be near 60. The is still a slight chance for a shower on Monday; otherwise, the day will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Monday will once again reach to near 60. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with only the chance for a shower, especially in the northwestern part of the region. The next cold front will bring a better chance for showers on Wednesday. It will also start to become windy on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s, but it may turn colder later in the day. In fact, the rain showers can mix with snow in places later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thursday will feature a chilly breeze with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures will rebound back closer to 60 on Friday.