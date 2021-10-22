Evening weather forecast Friday

We’re going to stay cloudy, damp, and chilly tonight with drizzle and showers. The showers will be a little more numerous later at night. We’ll also have areas of fog. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

This weekend will be seasonably chilly and unsettled. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with scattered showers and drizzle. The showers will be a little more numerous during the morning. The best chance for peeks of sunshine will be around during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will dominate the weather on Sunday. We’re going to have rain develop and fall at varying rates through Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the 50s. There is also a good chance for rain to continue on Monday, maybe into early Tuesday. We’ll have leftover clouds around Tuesday afternoon. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will b in the 50s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower or some drizzle on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday will be milder with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 60. Friday will bring more clouds than sunshine with the chance for some showers. Highs again will be near to just above 60.

