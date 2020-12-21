Evening weather forecast December 21, 2020

Tonight will be rather cloudy. Some rain showers will develop and will mix with and then change to snow showers. There will be little or no accumulation in the counties along I-99 and eastward where lows will stay above freezing. Farther to the west, temperatures will drop below freezing. There will be an accumulation of an inch or two in spots by the time the sun rises. Also, some wet spots could freeze up. The snow showers will continue in the counties along and west of Route 219 Tuesday morning. Total accumulation will be as high as 1-3” in the Laurel Highlands. Because of this, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Cambria and Somerset counties until 10am Tuesday. The snow showers in those areas will taper to scattered flurries in the afternoon. We will have clouds and some sunshine Tuesday with most of the peeks of sunshine near and east of I-99. Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s to the lower 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine and that may keep temperatures from rising out of the 30s in many spots. It will also become a bit breeze across the higher terrain. Christmas Eve day will become breezy and milder with a partly to mostly cloudy. An approaching cold front will bring rain showers at first. As the front moves through, the rain showers will mix with and then change to snow showers. Temperatures also will likely drop below freezing fast and that could cause what is called a flash freeze. Be careful as this often causes many accidents, sometimes major pileups on the roads. Behind the front, we’re going to have one of our colder Christmas’ in a long time. Temperatures on Friday will likely be in the teens to the lower 20s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Some spots will drop into the single digits Friday night and then highs on Saturday will only be in the 20s despite some sunshine.