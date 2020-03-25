Evening forecast Wednesday, March 25, 2020

This evening we will have a mostly cloudy sky but the cloud cover will decrease throughout the overnight. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s. Some spots will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. There could be a stray shower during the evening. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.