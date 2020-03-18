Evening forecast Wednesday, March 18, 2020

This evening will be cloudy with showers moving in. The showers will turn into a steady rain tonight and the rain will be moderate at times. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for tonight. Showers will continue into tomorrow morning.

The showers will quickly taper by the late Thursday morning hours. The day will remain cloudy with only a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. The midday and afternoon hours will be mainly dry. The highs will be in the mid 60s. A second round of showers will arrive during the evening hours and continue into the overnight hours.