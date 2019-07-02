Evening forecast Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The cool and comfortable airmass we enjoyed the last few days will be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, humidity levels will continue to climb through the work week. A mix of sun and clouds kicked off the day and temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s. Hot and humid conditions helped fuel afternoon thunderstorms, some of which created heavy downpours. Activity will gradually die down this evening and it won’t be as comfortable. It will be humid, and lows will hang around the mid to upper 60s.

We will push the repeat button for the middle of the work week. Wednesday will also be warm and humid with highs reaching into the 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower or storm may linger early in the morning and once again pop up later in the afternoon. Thursday will be the most summerlike day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, uncomfortable humidity levels, and scattered thunderstorms. We will continue to keep an eye on this for Fourth of July festivities. For now, make sure to pack all the summertime necessities. You’ll want to stay hydrated with plenty of water and cool with ice cream or other cool treats. Also pack the shades and sunblock if you will be out for an extended period. Be prepared if you get caught in a passing storm.

The summertime heat will last through the weekend but that just means it’s the perfect time to hit the pool. Compared to Thursday, we will knock a degree or two off high temperatures for Friday. However, a mix of sun and clouds will once again be seen along with scattered showers and storms passing through. The region will hang on to some activity through Saturday and Sunday but that doesn’t mean it will be a washout. Of the two days, Saturday looks to be slightly more active with an afternoon scattered shower or storm. A stray thunderstorm may pop up Sunday otherwise, it looks to be the drier day of the weekend.

By the start of next week conditions will return to average with highs around the low 80s. Monday will also be less active as partly sunny skies look to kick off the new work week.