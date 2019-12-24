Evening forecast Tuesday, December 24, 2019

It may not have been as warm as yesterday but today’s temperatures were still above average. Highs reached into the mid 40s for Christmas Eve. A few patchy clouds were seen otherwise; it was once again mostly sunny.

It will remain dry tonight under a mainly clear sky. It will also be seasonably cool with lows in the 20s. Besides some fog in spots Santa will have no problems delivering presents to all the good little girls and boys of Central Pennsylvania.

It will be mostly sunny on Christmas Day with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures will remain above average with highs reaching into the mid 40s and lows will hang around the freezing mark. High and low temperatures will continue to be at least ten degrees above average through the end of the week. More clouds will also filter in during this time period.

Clouds with a few peaks of sunshine will be seen Thursday. Highs once again reach into the mid to upper 40s. Then, the long stretch of dry weather will come to an end by the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy Friday with some patchy drizzle or a light shower possible in spots. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the day. Similar conditions will be seen Saturday however, showers will begin to approach Central Pennsylvania during the late overnight hours.

The next good chance for precipitation will be seen Sunday as rain works its way through the area. By the overnight hours rain will mix with some flurries. Some rain showers and/or flurries will linger Monday. Winds will also begin to pick up.

As this system moves through, cooler air will filter in which means temperatures will return to average.Temperatures will finally return to average Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen along with an occasional snow shower or passing flurries.

