Evening forecast Thursday, September 30, 2021

High pressure has created pleasant conditions across Central Pennsylvania. Cooler air has also made it feel more like fall. Overall, it’s a calm and comfortable second half of the week.

Wednesday was a beautiful day across the region and Central Pennsylvanians got to enjoy another gorgeous day. The morning hours were quite chilly with temperatures starting off in the 40s. By the afternoon hours, things warmed up nicely with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It’s been a comfortable afternoon with a sunny, blue sky.

Calm and quiet conditions will carry into the overnight hours. There will be a mostly clear sky and it will be quite chilly. Temperatures will dip a few degrees below average with lows in the 40s. Some of the typical cooler spots may even slip into the 30s!

If you’ve enjoyed the fall conditions, then you’ll like Friday as well. It’ll be a great kickoff to the weekend as high pressure keeps tranquil conditions in the region. It will be another sunny day that you’ll want to take the time to soak up the vitamin D. It will also be another comfortable afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, you want to schedule them for Saturday. The day will start out with sunshine which will mix with clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach into the low 70s for the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, Sunday will be a day to spend indoors. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

After the region enjoyed a number of sunny days, a wetter pattern will be established for the new week. It will be hard to get out of bed Monday with a cloudy sky and rain showers moving through. Highs will stay in the 60s for the day. Not much will change for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy sky and more showers moving through. Then, we rinse and repeat Wednesday with a cloudy sky and some drizzle or showers in spots.