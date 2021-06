CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man is facing theft charges after state troopers say he stole a checkbook and wrote thousands of dollars in checks across several counties.

State police were first notified in late December that someone wrote numerous checks on a man’s bank account after he checked his account online, something he said he did infrequently. The man reportedly told troopers the last check he wrote himself was from July 2020 and he usually kept his checkbook in his truck.