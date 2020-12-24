Evening forecast Thursday, December 24, 2020

Showers started trickling in earlier today then rain really ramped up by the afternoon hours. At times it was moderate to heavy which raised flooding concerns especially with snow melt. Some areas will see as much as 1-2”. Local streams quickly filled up and poor drainage areas were waterlogged. Highs reached into the upper 40s but will quickly drop as a strong cold front sweeps through.

As temperatures quickly drop, a flash freeze will be possible Thursday night. Roadways are soaked and there is a good amount of flowing and standing water along roadways. This will be a big concern tonight. As temperatures drop around midnight into the early morning hours of Friday, surfaces will become icy. Rain will also change over to snow during this time.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s Friday but continue to drop throughout the day. Wind chills will get as low as the single digits. Scattered snow showers will make it a white Christmas and a dusting to a few inches will accumulate across Central Pennsylvania. By the overnight hours, lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Saturday will be another frigid day. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with some lingering flurries or snow showers before tapering off. Highs will only reach into the 20s and wind chills will range from the single digits to teens. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday and highs will reach into the 30s.

The next bit of wintry weather will move into the region for the start of the week. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with the chance for rain showers with some flurries possible late. Highs will be in the low 30s. A leftover snow shower or a few flurries will be seen Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday and the next round of showers will develop off to the west. Highs will reach into the low 30s for the day. By Thursday, those showers arrive and highs will reach into the mid 30s.