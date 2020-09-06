Evening forecast Sunday, September 6, 2020

It was another pleasant day across Central Pennsylvania. Temperatures were a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs at or just below 80 degrees. The region also cycled through intervals of clouds and sunshine. Thankfully dewpoints stayed in check so it was another great day to head outdoors to enjoy the refreshing air.

It will be another fairly comfortable night. Lows will dip into the 50s and dewpoints will also be in the 50s. Therefore, you will be able to leave the windows open with the fan going. Otherwise, there will be a mostly to partially clear sky tonight.

Fair weather will carry over into Labor Day. Which means it’ll be a great time for any cookouts or enjoying outdoor activities close to home. It’ll be a degree or two warmer than the weekend with highs reaching into the low 80s. It’ll be mostly to partially sunny across the area. However, northwestern counties will see a little more cloud cover with a thundershower possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

It’ll be another warmer than average day Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the day.Then, there will be a change in pattern for the second half of the week as some unsettled weather moves in. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout Wednesday. There will also be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A front sweeps through which will keep showers and thunderstorms in the region Thursday. Highs will once again reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.Temperatures will be close to average Friday and there will still be a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures will stay around average during the weekend with highs around the mid 70s. Unfortunately, some cloud cover looks to hang around for Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower or storm will be possible Saturday and there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.