ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An Altoona woman is behind bars after police say she confessed to stabbing a person during an argument early Sunday morning.

Altoona police responded to Ida Towers on 12th Street after a call about a stabbing at around 4:50 a.m. Once there they found the victim, a woman in her 70s, on a balcony with her hand on her neck, covered in blood and yelling that "she's in the living room." Police then shattered the glass door to get into the building and raced to the 2nd floor. There they found the door to the apartment wide open and Shannon Erb in the living room.