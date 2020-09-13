Evening forecast Sunday, September 13, 2020

Once again, Central Pennsylvania did not see much sunshine. The day began with a cloudy sky then showers gradually pushed into the region. Because it was another cloudy and rainy day, temperatures were once again below average. Highs only managed to reach into the mid to upper 60s. Dewpoints also increased making it feel more muggy.

Showers will gradually taper off this evening. Therefore, there may be a little drizzle early in the night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and it will still feel muggy for most of the night.

Conditions will clear out just in time for the new week. A couple of clouds may linger early Monday morning otherwise, it will be mostly sunny. Any lingering mugginess will decrease and highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It may be a night to crack the windows because it will be unseasonably cool. Lows will dip into the mid 40s and some spots may even see some frost.

The region will cycle through the same conditions for Tuesday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mainly sunny with periods of clouds passing through. Areas to the south will specifically have periods of clouds passing through.

Thursday will see clouds with an occasional peak of sun. There will also be a chance for a shower developing later in the day. Highs will sit around the mid 70s. There will be more sunshine to the north Friday. The southern half of the state will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will only reach into the upper 60s for the day.

The region will get a real taste of Autumn during the weekend. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below average. Highs will only reach into the low to mid 60s. Not only will it feel cooler, conditions will be clear making it a beautiful weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both see plenty of sunshine.