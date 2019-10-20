Evening forecast Sunday, October 20, 2019

Saturday was a beautiful day filled with sunshine. Unfortunately, clouds along with showers rolled into some areas today. Clouds began increasing last night and stuck around for the majority of today. The most rain was seen in areas further east and south thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor. Northwestern areas saw temperatures reach the low 60s thanks to more sunshine. Southeastern areas only saw highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwestern areas will see some patchy clouds tonight meanwhile, southeastern areas will still hold onto more cloud cover. These areas will see a mostly to partly cloudy sky tonight and showers will come to an end. Temperatures will be close to average tonight with lows dipping into the 40s.

Some eastern areas will still see some cloud hanging around Monday. However, most of the region will see some more sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Clouds will especially build in overnight as the next system approaches the region. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 60s. It will also be a mild night with lows only dipping into the low 50s. Not only will cloud cover thicken overnight but some showers will begin to approach the region late overnight.

It will be cloudy Tuesday and we will see greater chances for rain as the next systems rolls through. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the low 60s and lows around 40 degrees. Conditions will clear out by the middle of the week, but it will be cooler and breezy. A mix of cloud and sun will be seen Wednesday, and highs will only reach into the 50s for the day.

Similar conditions will be seen Thursday. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds at times with highs expected in the low to mid 60s. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight. Similar temperatures will be seen Friday however, the next system will be moving in bringing the next round of rain to the region. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday with showers moving through. Unfortunately, the gloomy and rainy weather will carry over into the start of the weekend and it will also be cooler.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with showers continuing to move through the area. Highs will only reach the low 50s for the day. It will remain cool Sunday under a mainly cloudy sky and some lingering showers.