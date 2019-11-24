Evening forecast Sunday, November 24, 2019

Quite a few types of winter precipitation occurred last night into early this morning. Most areas saw some type of mix of freezing rain, sleet and/ or snow. Then any lingering precipitation tapered off as the low pressure system pulled away from the region. A mix of cloud cover was seen today with an occasional peak of sunshine. This kept temperatures a few degrees cooler with highs struggle to break 40 degrees.

Winds speeds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph only added to how cool it felt. It will remain breezy into the overnight hours and temperatures will once again dip into the 30s. The region will also stay dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

It will be a nice start to the week and temperatures will be a degree or two above average. It will be a cloudy start to Monday before most of the region sees a mix of clouds and sun. It’ll also be warmer with highs breaking 50 degrees. The region will get to enjoy a few more warm days into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday. The majority of the day will see a mostly sunny sky before a few more clouds move in overnight along with a shower or two. It will be a warm night with lows only lowering into the 40s.

The next system will be sweeping through the middle of the week. Therefore, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers passing through. Highs will reach into the 50s for the day and it will be windy. While conditions will dry out for the second half of the week, temperatures won’t be as warm and it will be breezy. Highs will reach into the 40s for Thanksgiving. It will be cloudy and breezy with a few flurries passing through.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Friday with highs in the low 40s. Highs will once again reach into the 40s for the weekend and the next system will move through. It will be cloudy Saturday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Cloudy conditions look to carry over into the end of the weekend along with scattered showers and some flurries.

