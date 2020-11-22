Evening forecast Sunday, November 22, 2020

Just like last weekend, Sunday was a good day to spend indoors. The Northern Tier initially saw some light snow early this morning. During the transition from snow to rain there was also a brief period of a wintry mix. Otherwise, the rest of the region saw a few showers passing through. Following that, there was a lull in precipitation for much of the afternoon hours.

Showers will gradually trickle in this evening as a cold front sweeps through. Those showers will become more widespread and steady rain will be moving through overnight. Lows will hang around the 40s and 30s. Then late overnight and during the predawn hours, the Northern Tier and the Laurel Highlands will see some flurries mixing in.

Some rain will cross over into the start of the week. Therefore, Monday will be the third consecutive day that it will be grey and cloudy. Throughout the day there will be a few hit or miss rain or snow showers. Highs will reach the upper 40s however, that will occur early in the day. Temperatures will gradually drop through Monday.

The region will finally get to enjoy some sunshine Tuesday but it won’t stick around very long. The sun will be out to start the day however, clouds will mix in and it will be cloudy by the overnight hours. Highs will be in the loe 40s. Unfortunately, more rain will move back in for the second half of the week.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in, especially for the second half of the day. Highs will once again reach into the upper 40s. Showers will then carry over into Thursday therefore, a lingering shower cannot be ruled out for Thanksgiving. Showers may taper and a few breaks in the clouds may be seen late.

While conditions will be dry Friday, cloud cover will stick around and highs will reach into the low 50s. Unfortunately, the region will not shake the wet pattern moving into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.