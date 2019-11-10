Evening forecast Sunday, November 10, 2019

A little more cloud cover was seen today with some peaks of sunshine. After a few days, temperatures were finally where they should be for this time of year. Highs reached into the 50s for the day. Some stray patchy drizzle also tried to popup in some spots. Overnight temperatures will also be average with lows sitting around the mid to upper 30s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy night. Another system will be moving through for the new week which will bring the next taste of winter to the region.

Temperatures in the northwest will be cooler Monday with cloud cover and precipitation moving in earlier. Meanwhile, the southeast will manage to be a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach into the 40s and 50s. Most of the region will be dry for most of the day but showers will gradually move in from the northwest. Showers will be filling in by the evening hours and mix with snow overnight. Temperatures overnight will lower into the 30s.

It will remain cloudy Tuesday and temperatures around the freezing mark means any lingering precipitation will fall in the form of flurries. Temperatures will fall throughout the day making it brisk and cold. It will also be breezy which will make it feel colder and whip around scattered snow showers. By the overnight hours lows will settle into the teens.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the season with highs struggling to break 30 degrees. Clouds and some sunshine will be seen throughout the day along with some flurries. Temperatures will once again dip into the teens overnight.

It will be variably cloudy Thursday and some flurries may still be passing through. Highs will reach into the 30s and lows will be in the 20s. Periods of clouds and sun will continue Friday. It’ll be slightly warmer with highs reaching into the 40s. Periods of clouds and sun will last into the weekend and temperatures will hang around the 40s.

