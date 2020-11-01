Evening forecast Sunday, November 1, 2020

Temperatures were closer to average today with highs reaching into the low to mid 50s. That didn’t last long as clouds started to build and gusty showers blew into the region. Winds will continue to be gusty and flurries will start to mix with showers during the evening.

The overnight hours will be rather active. The mix of rain and snow showers will transition to snow showers for the late overnight hours. Periods of heavy snowfall and gusty winds will lower visibility and create slippery roads. This is especially true in the Laurel Highlands that will be under a winter weather advisory until Monday morning. Lows will dip into the 30s overnight.

If you don’t like the cold for Monday, just be patient because some warmth will return. However, it will still be on the breezy side which will make the high of 40 degrees feel even cooler. Especially with a temperature that is 15-20 degrees below average. The day will start off mainly cloudy with lingering flurries or snow showers. A sprinkle may also still be in the mix for areas east of I-99. Lows will dip to the freezing mark.

It will still be on the cold side Tuesday but conditions will clear out. It will be partly to mostly sunny. Some of our northern counties may still see a flurry or two for the start of the day. Highs will just break 50 degrees for the day. Then the region will be in a nice pattern for the second half of the week.

Warmth returns from Wednesday into the weekend with highs a few degrees above average. It will be noticeably warmer Wednesday with highs managing to break 60 degrees in spots. There will also be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Thursday will be similar with highs reaching into the mid 60s. The day will begin with sunshine then clouds increase some during the afternoon.

A couple of clouds will kick off Friday then the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs will sit around the mid 60s. Temperatures look to break into the upp 60s for the weekend and might even make a run for 70 degrees. Conditions remain dry under a mostly sunny sky for Saturday and Sunday.