Evening forecast Sunday, May 9, 2021

Mother’s Day plans were best kept indoors because Sunday was a rainy one. Steady, light to moderate rain was experienced throughout the day. It was also another cooler than average day with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Rain will continue overnight before breaking down into showers. The days high will actually be experienced overnight as temperatures increase into the 40s and 50s.

Most of the showers from Sunday night will come to an end early Monday morning. The day will start out cloudy early in the morning then more sunshine will be seen. Highs will be in the upper 50s and there is a slight change for a stray shower.

Sunshine will finally return Tuesday with a few clouds at times. However, it will still be cooler than average with highs only reaching into the low to mid 50s. A cool wind will only make it feel chillier. Sunshine sticks around for the middle of the week and it will feel nicer. Highs will reach 60 in some spots.

Thursday will start out with sunshine before clouds mix in. It will be closer to normal with highs in the low 60s. A few showers may arrive as early as the late overnight hours. However, most showers will be seen Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 60s.

It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s or breaking 70 degrees. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. However, a shower cannot be completely ruled out. By no means will it be a washout!