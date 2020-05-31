Evening forecast Sunday, May 31, 2020

Sunday has been a beautiful day to wrap up the weekend and end of the month. The sun was shining across the region making it a great day to head outside and enjoy any outdoor activities. After a week of mild and muggy conditions temperatures were cooler than average today with highs in the 60s.

It’ll be another refreshingly cool night but you may want to crack those windows and make sure to have a blanket nearby. Lows will hang around 40 degrees tonight. Some spots may laso dip into the 30s and some patchy frost cannot be completely ruled out.

As the broad area of high pressure continues to build in nice conditions will hang around for the new week. It will be mostly sunny Monday and the region will continue to enjoy seasonal temperatures. Highs will once again break 70 degrees. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

There will be a switch up in the pattern moving into the second half of the week. A mix of clouds will start to move in Tuesday and some showers will popup later in the day. Highs will break into the low 70s. Lows will dip into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be the most active day of the week and muggy conditions will seep back into the region. Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be possible especially during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the 80s. The overnight hours will be on the warm side with lows in the low 60s.

Some showers will continue into Thursday however, there will be gradual clearing. Highs will break 80 degrees and it will be another warm night. Lows will hang around 60 degrees. The week will come to an end with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the low 80s.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the weekend and temperatures will be around the upper 70s to low 80s.