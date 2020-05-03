Evening forecast Sunday, May 3, 2020

The majority of the region enjoyed another nice day however, conditions further south were not as nice. To the north, plenty of sunshine was seen along with temperatures breaking into the 70s. To the south temperatures sat in the 60s as clouds filtered through. A stray shower also passed thorugh.

A shower will still be possible this evening and early tonight in those southern areas. Otherwise, the majority of the region will see a mostly cloudy sky for the start of the night. Then cloud cover will become partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

High pressure wedges itself back in for the start of the week. Therefore, the region will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday. However, temperatures may be a slight shock to the system after this weekend’s warmth. Highs will only break into the 50s and breezy conditions will make it feel cooler.

Temperatures will once again break into the 50s for Tuesday under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Showers may also develop overnight and lows will be in the upper 30s. Wednesday will see better chances for rain. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through. Thursday will see some more sunshine however, some drizzle or a light hsower cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will dip even further below average through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Friday and cloud cover will increase. Showers are also expected to move in for the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will only be in the low 50s Saturday with periods of clouds and sunshine. Similar conditions will wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with a mostly to partly sunny sky.