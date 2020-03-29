Evening forecast Sunday, March 29, 2020

The majority of today has been mostly cloudy with some scattered showers lingering in the region. By the afternoon hours, a thunderstorm also popped up into spots. As warmer air wedged itself into the region, temperatures warmed up considerably. Highs managed to reach into the 70s in most spots today.

Any lingering activity will die down this evening bringing showers and storms to an end. However, winds will pick up and be giusty at times. Cloud cover will decrease and conditions will dry out. It’ll be mild with overnight temperatures only dipping into the 40s.

The region will see a partly to mostly cloudy Monday and temperatures will return to average. Highs will only reach into the 50s for the day. A Shower will also be possible in some spots, especially in areas further north. Overnight temperatures will be close to average with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will once again reach into the 50s Tuesday and the region will see more clouds than sunshine for the day. Lows will be in the 30s and showers will begin to push in late overnight. Rain showers will carry into Wednesday so you’ll want to keep the umbrella close by if you’re heading out to get groceries.

A mix of clouds will be seen Thursday and it will be dry. Higs will reach into the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. Nice conditions will wrap up the week and a slight warming trend will be seen. It will be mostly sunny Friday and highs will be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s or break 60 degrees for the weekend. A shower may pass through for Saturday afternoon or evening otherwise; conditions will be dry through the end of the weekend.

