Evening forecast Sunday, June 20, 2021

Conditions were somewhat drier across Central Pennsylvania for the end of the weekend. Although, it was certainly warmer and humid. Highs reached into the 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. However, some activity started to fire up during the evening.

A shower or thunderstorm may wander through some spots early on. Otherwise, anything that popped up will come to an end later tonight. Temperatures will only dip into the 60s tonight. With humid conditions in the area, it won’t be the most comfortable night.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Monday however, conditions will turn active during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will be sweeping through and some of them could turn severe. It will be uncomfortably humid and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Clouds will hang around for the start of Tuesday with some lingering showers. A strong cold front sweeping through means it will be cooler with highs in the low 70s. Humidity will finally be kicked out of the region and some clearing will be seen later in the day.

The middle of the week will be pleasant. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and no humidity. By Thursday, temperatures will break 80 degrees in a handful of areas with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures look to break 80 degrees once again Friday under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s however, rain will be reintroduced to the region. Both Saturday and Sunday hold chances for showers and thunderstorms.