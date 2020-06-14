Evening forecast Sunday, June 14, 2020

As the weekend comes to a close, the region enjoyed another comfortable day seeing intervals of clouds and sun. To the southwest, a little more cloud cover was seen along with a stray shower. Temperatures were cooler than average with highs only reaching into the upper 60s.

A shower may linger in parts of the laurel highlands otherwise, a mix of clouds will be seen throughout the rest of the region. Temperatures will be just a few degrees from average with lows dipping into the 50s. Therefore, it’ll be another comfortable night for sleeping.

High pressure to the north of the state will keep things nice and dry for the first half of the week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Monday with high in the low 70s. Lows will be around average in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be almost a carbon copy of Monday. Therefore, it’ll be another day to get outside to enjoy the fresh air and maybe a walk or a run.

The region will manage to squeeze out another nice day Wednesday. Clouds and sun will be seen. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll also be a little warmer overnight with lows in the upper 50s. After a couple of nice days conditions will switch up for the end of the week and a warming trend will be established.

Not only will it be hot for the end of the week but humid. Highs will break into the low 80s Thursday and there will be a mix of clouds throughout the day. A few showers will also be possible. It’ll be even warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will also popup as the week comes to a close.

Conditions will remain hot and humid into the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 80s Saturday under a mainly sunny sky. However, an afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Sunday and an afternoon showr or thunderstorm will once again be possible.