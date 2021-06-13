Evening forecast Sunday, June 13, 2021

The sun started to rise this morning but was quickly covered by clouds as thunderstorms blew through parts of Central PA. There was some recovery by the afternoon hours with a mix of clouds and sun seen. It was also warmer than Saturday with highs breaking into the 80s across the region.

The late afternoon and evening hours will still see chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms. These could produce damaging winds, some hail and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. These will diminsihs after the sun sets. Therefore the rest of the night will turn partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Compared to last week conditions will continue to improve as the new week arrives. There will be sunshine Monday which will mix with some clouds as some thunderstorms form during the afternoon. Highs will break 80 degrees in a handful of spots. Overnight, the chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm will remain. Lows will dip into the upper 50s.

The region will see intervals of clouds and sun Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. An isolated thundershower will also be possible. Seasonable temperatures will stick around for the middle of the week. Wednesday will be a refreshing day with highs in the low to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 70s. Friday will begin with sunshine then, there will be some clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the low 80s during the day. A shower also looks to arrive during the evening or overnight hours. A shower or thunderstorm may stick around for the first half of the weekend but conditions look to dry out during the second half.