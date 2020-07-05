Evening forecast Sunday, July 5, 2020

All the summer lovers out there are enjoying the hot pattern that has been established across a good portion of the United States. For Central Pennsylvania, a heatwave is defined as three or more days with temperatures greater than or equal to 90 degrees. If we hit 90 degrees today we officially are in a heatwave.

Today was similar to yesterday with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures reached into the upper 80s and low 90s today. Dew Points slightly increased which made it feel a little more uncomfortable.

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm early in the evening otherwise, the majority of the region will be dry. It’ll be another warm night with lows only dipping into the mid to upper 60s. So you’ll want to turn on the A/C to get comfortable tonight.

The summertime heat pattern will stay firmly in place for the new week. Therefore, you’ll want to get into a routine to find relief from the heat. If you are outside, make sure to take many breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on your pets!

The sun will beat down on the region Monday and highs are expected to break the 90 degree mark. Increasing humidity will continue to make conditions less than ideal. A thundershower will also be possible during the afternoon.

Hot and humid conditions will continue to repeat themselves for the rest of the week. Clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s during the day and lows in the mid to upper 60s will make for some uncomfortable nights. Scattered thunderstorms will also move through the region.

Thursday and Friday will see plenty of sunshine with highs looking to break into the 90s once again. Nighttime hours will be even more uncomfortable with humid conditions and lows close to 70 degrees. Higher chances for scattered thunderstorms look to return for the weekend.