Overnight on Sunday we will have lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will sit near our average in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows drop to the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be unsettled with the chance for showers and thunderstorms moving back in by late Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows near 60.