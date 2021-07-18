Evening forecast Sunday, July 18, 2021

Sunday was the nicest day of the weekend. Most showers and thunderstorms will stay to the east therefore, a mix of clouds kicked off the day. Then, there was some sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures were refreshing with highs in the upper 70s. It was also less humid across the region.

Pleasant conditions will last into the overnight hours. A partly cloudy sky will eventually turn into a clear one. Temperatures will flirt with the 60 degree mark and lower dewpoints means it will feel comfortable.

The new week will not be anywhere near as active as last week. However, there will still be a stray shower or thunderstorm. There will be sunshine with a few clouds Monday. A stray popup shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will be similar with a mainly sunny sky and highs once again reaching into the 80s.

There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, otherwise the region will cycle through clouds and sun. Highs will reach into the 80s. Thursday will be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will break into the 80s and it will feel especially comfortable with lower dewpoints.

A little more cloud cover will be thrown into the mix by the end of the week. By the afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday. A mix of clouds and some sune will be seen Saturday and Sunday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase as the weekend progresses. Temperatures will continue to be seasonable.