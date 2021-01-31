Evening forecast Sunday, January 31, 2021

Snow showers gradually moved into the region today but not much snowfall formed from it. A coating to an inch or two was seen in most areas. Then, there were periods when snowfall tapered off allowing for some cleanup time. Highs either reached 30 degrees or just fell short and sat in the upper 20s.

Scattered snow showers will become more widespread and light to moderate leading into the evening and overnight hours. The steadiest and heaviest snowfall will especially be seen to the east. The highest snowfall amounts in Central Pennsylvania will be concentrated along and east of I-99. Snow will be accompanied by overnight lows in the 20s.

Snow will continue into Monday and become more scattered and lighter in nature. Those breaks will provide time to clean up snowfall from the night before. Although there will still be occasional pockets of heavier snowfall. Highs will reach into the upper 20s and low 30s for the day. During the overnight hours another burst of snow will blow through. This will bring an additional inch or two to some areas.

Once all is said and done, higher snowfall amounts will be concentrated along and east of Route 219. Those areas will be in the 6-9” range. Along and east of I-99 and south of Route 22 will see 9-12” of snow. The rest of the region will be in the 3-6” range. It should be noted that if the track shifts further north and/or a wintry mix moves further north, counties along the southern border will see lower snowfall amounts.

Conditions will dry out for the second half of the week and there will even be a slight warming trend. There will be clouds and sun Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Thursday will begin with sunshine before turning cloudy. Highs will sit around the upper 30s. By Friday, temperatures will manage to reach into the 40s. However, the next system will bring rain showers, which could mix with some flurries, to wrap up the week.

A light rain or snow shower may stick around Saturday otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy. Highs will once again reach into the 40s. But a big difference will be felt Sunday. Highs will only reach into the 20s. It will be another mainly cloudy day with the chance for a snow shower.