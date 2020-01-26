Evening forecast Sunday, January 26, 2019

The end of the weekend has been fairly quiet with temperatures closer to average. Highs reached into the 30s and a snow shower or flurries were seen today. When snow wasn’t passing through, the region saw a mix of clouds with occasional peek of sunshine. Overnight temperatures will be just a few degrees above average with lows around 30 degrees. A stray snow shower or flurries will still be possible tonight otherwise; a mix of clouds will be seen.

Temperatures will continue to trend a few degrees above average for the new week. A lingering snow shower and flurries will be possible for early Monday morning. Once any lingering precipitation clears out a mix of clouds with some sun will be seen for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday. There is also a slight chance for drizzle or flurries in some spots. Highs will once again reach into the 30s. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday however, there will be a better chance to see more sunshine. Thursday looks to be the dry day of the week with sunshine and a few clouds. It will also be slightly warmer with highs breaking 40 degrees.

Sunshine will last into Friday however, cloud cover will increase as the day progresses. Highs will once again reach into the 40s. Once the weekend rolls around, the region may see it’s next chance for some wintry precipitation. Saturday will be cloudy with highs remaining in the low 40s. There will also be a chance for rain and snow showers passing through. Precipitation looks to continue into the end of the weekend.

