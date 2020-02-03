Evening forecast Sunday, February 2, 2020

Waking up on this Groundhog Day, Central Pennsylvania wondered whether or not Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow. Even though an early spring was predicted, there was still some wintry weather in the region today.

A band of snow showers swept through Central Pennsylvania earlier this morning. Then cloud cover began to decrease allowing sunshine to break through in some areas. There was a wide range of temperatures today with highs ranging from the 30s to the 50s. While some areas were around average others were well above.

There will be a slight chance for patchy drizzle or stray flurries in northern areas tonight. Otherwise, it will be partially to mostly clear. Temperatures tonight will be closer to the average high for this time of year. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

Ample sunshine will kick off the work week with highs reaching into the 50s. However, sunshine will not last long Monday. Cloud cover will build overnight as the next system approaches the region. Even though the clouds move in it will be a very mild night with temperatures only lowering into the 40s.

The rest of the week may trick the region into thinking it is spring with continued above average temperatures and rain. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will once again break 50 degrees in most spots. Rain will become steadier overnight and continue into Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Showers will be seen for the start of Wednesday however some snow or a wintry mix will move southward into the region.

Snow showers or a wintry mix will continue into Thursday however, precipitation will transition to showers later in the day. It will be slightly cooler highs in the 40s. It will remain mostly cloudy Friday with highs once again breaking 40 degrees. A mix of rain and snow showers will be seen. Some flurries will stick around for the start of the weekend before conditions dry out.

