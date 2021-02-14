Evening forecast Sunday, February 14, 2021

Some of the light wintry mix from Saturday night carried over into early this morning. Therefore, Central Pennsylvania woke up to a glaze of ice on surfaces. However, it was the better day of the weekend which was perfect for Valentine’s Day. It was a quiet and seasonable end to the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reached into the 30s for the afternoon.

The overnight hours will be cloudy and mainly dry. But the next system will be on its way. Lows will dip into the 20s and overall it will be a quiet night. By the predawn hours of Monday flurries will start to arrive in the northwest.

The week will begin with the next winter storm pushing into Central Pennsylvania and it will take place in two parts. Snow will gradually arrive from the northwest and slowly move southward Monday morning. No more than an inch or two will be seen from the morning hours until the evening commute. In the southwest, a wintry mix will be seen creating no more than a coating to an inch of snow and a glaze of ice on surfaces.

During the afternoon hours there will be a bit of a lull in precipitation. After the evening commute, the second wave will move in bringing the heaviest precipitation from this system. Snow to the north and a wintry mix will turn steadier during the evening and overnight hours and will be moderate to heavy at times. Best chances for snow will be along and north of I-80 where they will pick up an additional 4-6”. To the southeast a wintry mix could bring ice accumulation up to one tenth of an inch.

It will remain cloudy Tuesday with a lingering snow shower or a wintry mix in some spots. This will be seen earlier in the morning. By the afternoon, there could be some flurries or a light snow shower in spots otherwise, the event will mainly be at an end. And there will even be a few breaks in the clouds.Highs will reach into the 30s then once again lower into the teens overnight.

Central Pennsylvania will enjoy a break from the winter precipitation and some sunshine Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with seasonable temperatures. Unfortunately, it will be just enough time to prepare for the next system.

The next wintry mix will be working its way through the region bringin the next round of headaches to commuters. This will be the second storm of the week that we will continue to track and fine tune details. Fortunately, by the weekend conditions look to dry out some.