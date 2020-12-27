Evening forecast Sunday, December 27, 2020

After a couple of frigid days the region finally got back to normal today. Highs reached into the mid 30s and it was a quiet end to the weekend. Periods of clouds and sun cycled through Central Pennsylvania. That sunshine was nice to see after a couple of grey and cloudy days.

The overnight hours will also be quiet. It will be mostly cloudy and dry for the majority of the night. Temperatures will be closer to normal with lows in the 20s. By the predawn hours the next disturbance will be sweeping through which will bring a little bit of a mix to the area.

A light mix of rain and snow will pass through during the early morning hours of Monday. Especially in counties to the north. Those showers will taper off which leave the rest of the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a couple degrees above average with highs in the upper 30s and lows 40s. During the second half of the day some flurries will be possible. Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Sadly, the relatively warm air won’t stick around long. There will be a big difference for Tuesday. Highs will only reach into the 20s with a leftover snow shower or a few flurries. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and some sun. The overnight hours will also be cold with lows in the teens. The majority of Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 30s. Clouds will thicken as the next system approaches.

By New Year’s Eve, Thursday, rain showers will overtake the region. Highs will be in the low 40s. Overnight, a wintry mix may brush some northwestern counties. Rain showers will continue New Year’s Day across the area. Once again, there will be a chance for a wintry mix in northern counties. Highs will reach into the 40s for the day.

Conditions dry out just in time for the weekend. There will be a mix of clouds with an occasional peek of sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s therefore, it’ll be a fairly seasonable day. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday with highs once again reaching into the 30s.