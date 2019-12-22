Evening forecast Sunday, December 22, 2019

The end of the weekend continued to see more sunshine for Sunday. It was also mild with highs reaching into the upper 40s; which is ten degrees above average for this time of year. The overnight hours will remain dry under a mainly clear sky and lows will dip into the 20s. The stretch of sunny and dry weather will carry over into the new week. Temperatures will continue to be mild for this time of year with highs flirting with 50 degrees for the start of the week.

The week will begin with a mostly sunny sky Monday and highs look to break 50 degrees. Highs will once again reach into the 40s Christmas Eve. The day will start off mostly sunny before a little more cloud cover builds in. It will be partly to mostly cloudy for Christmas Day and temperatures will remain above average. Highs will reach into the mid 40s and lows will hang around the freezing mark.

High and low temperatures will remain ten degrees above average through the end of the week. More clouds will also filter in during this time period. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with highs once again reaching into the mid 40s. Then, the long stretch of dry weather will come to an end by the weekend. It will remain cloudy Friday with some patchy drizzle possible in spots. Highs will reach into the 40s for the day.

Similar conditions will be seen Saturday however, showers will gradually move into Central Pennsylvania during the evening hours. Rain will carry over into Sunday with scattered showers expected throughout the day. By the overnight hours rain will mix with snow before just snow showers are seen. As this system moves through, cooler air will filter in which means temperatures will return to average.

