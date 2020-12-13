Evening forecast Sunday, December 13, 2020

A few rays of sunshine might’ve managed to break through the clouds earlier today however, cloud cover thickened up making it a cloudy Sunday. A sprinkle may have popped up in some spots otherwise it was mainly dry across the region. Temperatures started off in the 50s before gradually lowering into the 40s and 30s today.

The majority of the overnight hours will be cloudy and dry. Lows will sit around 30 degrees tonight. A system will be approaching from the south and snow showers will develop overnight. By the predawn hours, those snow showers will push into southern counties of Central Pennsylvania especially, Bedford and Somerset.

Some flurries or a snow shower may reach into areas further north. However, snow showers will especially be concentrated around the turnpike and to the south. 1-3” of snow will be possible in areas such as Somerset and Bedford Counties. There could be locally higher amounts of 3-4”. Snow showers will taper off for the second half of the day as the system pulls away. Highs will reach into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be the calm before the storm with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs reaching into the mid 30s. Meanwhile, Wednesday will be the day that could cause some headaches with the potential for a significant storm. The region will be on the lookout for an occasional wintry mix in spots but mainly moderate to heavy snow. Thursday won’t be as messy but there will still be lingering snow showers across the region.

Quieter and brighter conditions will wrap up the week. After a mainly cloudy week, there will be periods of clouds and sunshine Friday. Some stray flurries also cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach into the mid 30s.

A mainly cloudy sky returns for the weekend and highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be dry however, a mix of a rain and snow shower will be possible Sunday.