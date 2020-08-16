Evening forecast Sunday, August 16, 2020

Sunday was somewhat similar to Saturday with temperatures a few degrees warmer. The region also saw a little more sun as the day cycled through intervals of clouds and sun. There was a slight chance for a shower today however, it was mainly dry.

The evening hours will start off with a partly cloudy sky before more clouds build in overnight. There will also be a slight chance for a shower in spots. Lows will dip into the low 60s and dewpoints in the low 60s will create a slight touch of humidity.

A cold front will sweep through Monday which will bring the last chance for some rain before dry conditions return. The day will start off with a mix of clouds before more sunshine is seen later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm will once again be possible. Highs will leach into the low 80s. The rest of the week will see dry conditions which will not help improve drought conditions.

Tuesday will see seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 80s. The region will see sunshine with a couple of clouds throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will be quite refreshing with lows dipping into the 50s! This will be a good chance to open up the windows and air out the house. We’ll push the repeat button Wednesday with clouds and sun and highs in the low 80s.

Not much will change through the end of the week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach into the low 80s during the day. Conditions will continue to be refreshing during the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The weekend may see a few more clouds but the region will still see the sun shining. Temperatures will reach into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday under a partly sunny sky. There will also be a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm throughout the weekend.