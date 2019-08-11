Evening forecast Sunday, August 11, 2019

If you didn’t get to spend time outside for the start of the weekend, then hopefully you got the chance to enjoy today. Temperatures ranged from to 70s to 80s across the region. Once again all Central Pennsylvania saw the sun shining with a few clouds at times. The overnight hours will be comfortable and remain dry under a mainly clear sky. It will also be cool with lows hanging around 60 degrees. Areas of patchy fog will also develop in areas.

The start of the new week will be a little warmer and moist air will also make things muggier. Monday will begin with a mostly sunny sky, but cloud cover will slowly increase throughout the day. Highs will hover around the mid 80s. During the overnight hours, showers and a rumble of thunder will begin to move southward into Central Pennsylvania.

While temperatures won’t be as warm as Monday, humidity levels will be high which will continue to make it feel muggy. A mix of cloud cover will also carry over into Tuesday and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working through the region. Some thunderstorms may be stronger than others and be capable of producing downpours and gusty winds.

A few stray showers or thunderstorms may linger Wednesday otherwise, any remaining moisture will dry out. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will be seen for the rest of the day and highs will hover around 80 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen Thursday and temperatures will be seasonal and comfortable.

The week will end with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the low 80s. It looks to be another nice weekend so you can plan to enjoy more summertime activities before autumn arrives. It will be mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday and highs will reach the low 80s for both days.