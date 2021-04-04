Evening forecast Sunday, April 4, 2021

Easter Sunday provided perfect conditions for church services and easter egg hunting. There was plenty of sunshine across Central PA and highs reached into the low to mid 60s. There was also a breeze at times but warmth from the sun kept conditions pleasant.

Conditions will be quiet during the overnight hours. There will be a clear sky and temperatures will be just a few degrees above average. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

A warming trend will continue throughout the new week. Highs will reach into the mid 60s Monday and sunshine will slowly mix with clouds throughout the day. A shower is also possible late. Tuesday will be fairly similar with highs in the upper 60s and a mix of clouds with some sun. However, a shower cannot be completely ruled out.

The rest of the week will be unsettled and on the grey side. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some showers or a sprinkle working through. Highs will reach into the upper 60s. Overnight temperatures will be mild with lows only dipping to 50 degrees. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Thursday and once again it will be mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day.

The week will come to an end with a mostly cloudy sky and highs just break 60 degrees in some spots. A stray sprinkle or shower will also be possible. Unfortunately, the region will continue to have cloudy conditions over the weekend. There will also be a few chances for showers but by no means will it be a washout. Highs will sit around 60 degrees.