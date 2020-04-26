Evening forecast Sunday, April 26, 2020

A rainy Sunday wrapped up the last weekend of April . It was also cooler than yesterday with highs only reaching into the 50s. Light to moderate rain passing through made it the perfect day to reach for rainy day activities. Binge watching shows and movies or tackling indoor spring cleaning might’ve been at the top of the list.

Conditions will remain wet tonight with scattered showers continuing to pass through. Some spots may even see some wet snow mixing in with passing showers. Temperatures will be close to seasonable tonight with lows in the 30s.

A cool and wet pattern will continue into the new week. Monday will see highs once again reaching into the 50s. It will also remain mostly cloudy with a shower or flurry lingering early in the morning. However, there will be some more peaks of sun later on. By Tuesday, conditions will clear out and temperatures will begin to rebound. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen and there is also a slight chance for a stray shower.

A mix of clouds move back in Wednesday and the next round of rain will arrive. Showers will develop across the area and an occasional rumble of thunder may also be thrown in the mix. Highs are expected to break 60 degrees. Rain will become steadier overnight Wednesday and carry over into Thursday.

Thursday will be another rather gloomy day with rain pulling through the region. As the day progresses steady rain will become more scattered in nature. Highs will reach into the 50s. Unfortunately, the area will not be able to shake those showers by the end of the week. It will remain mostly cloudy Friday and some showers will still be hanging around.

By Saturday, conditions finally look to clear out with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will also return to average with highs reaching into the low 60s. Similar conditions will be seen Sunday however, some showers look to develop during the second half of the day.