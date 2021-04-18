Evening forecast Sunday, April 18, 2021

Today was slightly better than Saturday with some sunshine working to break out from behind the clouds. Sunshine kicked off the day before gradually fading behind the clouds. Not only were there clouds for the afternoon hours, a stray shower was also seen. Highs just fell short of 60 degrees in most areas.

A shower may linger overnight otherwise, most spots will be dry. The night will tart out cloudy then those clouds will break leading to a partly cloudy sky. Lows will sit in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Some more sunshine will be seen Monday which will be a welcome change from grey and cloudy days. Under a mostly sunny sky highs will reach into the low 60s during the afternoon. Tuesday will start off with sunshine but cloud cover will gradually increase from north to south throughout the day. Showers will also build in from the northwest later in the day. Meanwhile highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers will be widespread by the middle of the week. Not only will it be mostly cloudy with showers Wednesday but, flurries will also mix in along higher peaks later in the day. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the low 50s. Cloud cover sticks around Thursday however, it will be even cooler with highs only reaching into the upper 40s.

By the end of the week, some genuine sunshine returns. Friday will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds. It will also be a seasonable end to the week with highs around 60 degrees. Unfortunately clouds return Saturday and there will be some showers passing through. Some showers will linger Sunday morning. Otherwise, they will come to an end and some sunshine will break through.