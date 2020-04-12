Evening forecast Sunday, April 12, 2020

Even though Easter activities were carried out at home this year, it was a fairly nice day. Temperatures were once again warmer than the day before with highs reaching into the 60s. There was also a little bit of sunshine before cloud cover thickened. Some spots also saw some patchy drizzle of a light shower.

A light shower will be possible this evening however, steadier rain will work its way in overnight. Not only will the region see periods of light to moderate rain wind speeds will also begin to pick up. It will also be a mild night with lows only dipping into the 50s.

Not only will Monday be the warmest day of the week, it will also be the most active. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of Monday with wind speeds from 15-25 MPH and winds will be capable of gusting up to 50-60 MPH. Periods of moderate to heavy rain, along with some strong to severe thunderstorms will also be moving through. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Conditions will return to normal overnight and for the rest of the week.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and temperatures will be in the 50s. A flurry may also blow through somes spots overnight. Small disturbances will be common through the rest of the week. It will be mainly cloudy Wednesday and flurries or a shower will be possible. Highs will break 50 degrees in most spots.

Highs will be a few degrees below average through the end of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday. A mix of clouds will be seen Friday and there will be a few scattered showers passing through.

Some flurries may be seen early Saturday morning otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun will continue to be seen through the weekend. Temperatures will return to average with highs in the 50s.