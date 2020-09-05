Evening forecast Saturday, September 5, 2020

After cool but muggy days, humidity finally moved out of the region allowing drier and more comfortable air to move in. Therefore, Labor Day Weekend will be nice as high pressure builds into the area.

There was plenty of sunshine across Central Pennsylvania today. However, a few clouds filtered into northwestern areas of the state. Otherwise, it was an average day with highs around the mid 70s. Dewpoints in the 40s also helped make it feel less humid and more refreshing.

It’ll be a cool night with lows dipping into the 50s. Some spots could also drop into the 40s. But it will make for comfortable sleeping conditions. It will also be partly cloudy with the slight chance for a sprinkle or shower in the northwest.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of Saturday therefore, it’ll be another great day to head outdoors to enjoy the refreshing air. It will be mainly sunny with some patchy clouds once again hovering over areas to the northwest. However, it’ll be a little warmer with highs sitting at or just below 80 degrees. Another comfortable night will be in store for the region with lows dipping into the 50s.

Fair weather will carry over into Labor Day. Which means it’ll be a great time for any cookouts or enjoying outdoor activities close to home. It’ll be a degree or two warmer than the weekend with highs reaching into the low 80s. The region can expect to see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. A shower or rumble of thunder will also be possible to the north and west.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun and highs will once again reach into the low 80s. Then, there will be a change in pattern for the second half of the week as some unsettled weather moves in. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout Wednesday. There will also be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in upper 70s.

A front sweeps through which will keep showers and thunderstorms in the region Thursday. Highs Will once again sit in the 70s.Temperatures will remain close to average Friday and there will still be a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sun.