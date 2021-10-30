Evening Forecast, Saturday October 30, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with showers. Winds will be calm. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday we will have showers early in the day with clouds. Later into the afternoon hours, showers will slowly taper and clouds will attempt to break. Halloween night looks dry for most Trick-Or-Treat goers. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. It will be a breezy day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a variable cloudy sky.

It is looking chilly into the new week. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures tumble in to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Late in the day Tuesday, we could see some showers around. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. It will be a cool day with temperatures only in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness. There could also be a bit of a wintry mix on the ridgetops. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have More clouds compared to sunshine. Once again there could be showers around with a few snowflakes mixed in. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Next weekend the pattern is a little up in the air. At this time, it looks like Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.