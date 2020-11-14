Evening forecast Saturday, November 14, 2020

High pressure building into the region finished out the week with plenty of sunshine. Thankfully the region will hang onto that this weekend. Unfortunately, it won’t be for long with the next round of rain on the way.

Today started out with sunshine before clouds started mixing in. While it was cooler than earlier in the week, temperatures were right where they should be. Highs managed to reach into the 50s across the region today.

By the evening hours clouds continued to stream in and winds will also start to pick up some. Cloud cover will thicken overnight making it mostly cloudy. Those clouds will lock in some warmth and lows will range from the 30s to 40s.

Sunday will be one to spend indoors. It will be mostly cloudy and periods of rain will be moving through. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal however, winds will be gusty at times. That will make it feel slightly cooler. While rain showers will taper off for the overnight hours, there will still be a mix of clouds hanging around.

Unfortunately, clouds will stick around for the start of the week and it will be cooler than average. There will be more clouds than sun Monday with the chance for as hower. Highs will only reach into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be even colder with some snow thrown in the mix.

Highs will just manage to reach into the low 40s in most spots Tuesday and it will be variably cloudy. Some flurries and scattered snow showers will also pass through. Gusty winds will not only make it feel colder but could create hazardous driving conditions with passing snow showers. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s making it a cold night.

Wednesday will be similar with some snow and below average temperatures. Highs will only just manage to crack 40 degrees with a chilly breeze. There will be some lingering flurries but they will taper off. Then there will be clouds and sun for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will get back to normal through the end of the week. It will still be breezyThursday with highs around 50 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun. Friday will see more cloud cover along with the chance for ashower. Highs will be in the low 50s.