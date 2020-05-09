Evening forecast Saturday, May 9, 2020

A taste of wintry weather returned to Central Pennsylvania for the end of the week. Flurries blew into some areas and the region woke up to the coolest temperatures felt in some time. Lows dipped below freezing therefore, a coating of frost may have shocked springtime blooms. Some record lows were also broken.

The day began with peaks of sunshine but a mix of clouds moved in along with flurries or a passing snow shower. Temperatures stayed cool and were at least twenty degrees below average with highs only reaching into the upper 30s and 40s. Breezy conditions made it feel even cooler with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

It will be another unseasonably cool night with a freeze warning issued for some counties. While temperatures will not be as cold as the night before, any sensitive vegetation should be taken care of. Flurries will taper off and gradual clearing will be seen tonight. Lows will hover around the freezing mark under a mostly clear sky.

Conditions will rebound slightly for the end of the weekend. It will be slightly warmer with highs breaking into the 50s. However, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and rain will develop. Showers are expected to move in later in the day. It will be a mild night with lows in the 40s and showers will continue overnight.

The system moving through will continue to bring wet conditions to the region for the start of the week. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Higher terrain will see it’s next chance for some flurries. Highs will sit around the low 50s for the day. By the middle of the week favorable conditions return as a pattern change occurs.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday. However, it will still be slightly cool for this time of year with highs only reaching into the 50s. Similar conditions will be seen Wednesday however, temperatures will break into the 60s. Through the end of the week temperatures will warm up nicely but wet conditions will move in.

Rain will return to the region for the end of the week. Cloud cover will thicken Thursday and showers will develop for the afternoon and evening hours. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures look to break into the 70s Friday and scattered showers will be moving through.