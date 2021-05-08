Evening forecast Saturday, May 8, 2021

Sadly, cool, grey and rainy conditions experienced throughout the week will stick around this weekend. Even though rain is in the forecast, mom can always bring the sunshine even on the rainiest days.

Saturday continued the cloudy and rainy day theme. Scattered showers gradually made their way through the region and a cold wind picked up during the afternoon hours. That made high temperatures in the 50s feel cooler.

Winds will decrease following the evening hours. Then, as clouds break, there will be some clearing overnight. In addition, it’s going to be a chilly one. Lows will dip into the upper 30s. Therefore, some areas of patchy frost will be possible.

You’ll want to keep Mother’s Day plans indoors because Sunday is going to be a rain one. Steady, light to moderate rain will be experienced throughout the day. It’s also going to be another cooler than average day with highs in the 50s. Rain will continue overnight but it will be seasonable in terms of temperatures. Lows will hang around the mid 40s during the night.

Some of the rain from Mother’s Day will stick around for the start of the week. There will be lingering showers for the first half of Monday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine possible later. It will also be breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunshine will finally return Tuesday with a few clouds at times. However, it will still be cooler than average with highs at or just below 60 degrees. A cool wind will only make it feel chillier. Sunshine sticks around for the middle of the week and it will feel nicer. Highs will reach into the low 60s.

Some sunshine may stick around for the end of the week. However, there will be a mix of clouds moving in along with the chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s for both days.