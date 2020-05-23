Evening forecast Saturday, May 23, 2020

While some showers are expected this weekend it will not be a complete washout. It was another day that clouds won out over sunshine. Even though it was mainly cloudy, temperatures were warm with highs reaching into the 70s. A stray shower also popped up in some areas mainly to the east.

Conditions will remain mostly cloudy tonight and some drizzle or a shower will be possible. Some patchy fog may develop otherwise, it will be mainly dry. It will also be a mild night with lows hanging around the upper 50s.

The weekend will come to an end with a continued mix of clouds and smaller chances for rain. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be close to average. Highs will reach into the low 70s for the day. Even though most of the region will be dry, the chance for a shower cannot be completely ruled out.

Some unsettled weather will carry into the new week but temperatures will continue to be above average. Highs will reach into the upper 70s Monday under a mix of clouds and sun. There will also be a slight chance for a popup showr or thunderstorm. Similar conditions will be seen Tuesday with a few more clouds and temperatures looking to crack 80 degrees.

Wednesday looks to have the best chance for dry conditions across the entire region. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen and highs will reach into the low 80s. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week with highs around the mid 80s.

Unfortunately, with warmer temperatures come better chances for rain. Thursday will be mainly cloudy and showers, along with a thunderstorm or two, will develop as the day progresses. Showers will stick around Friday and an occasional thunderstorm may also be in the mix.