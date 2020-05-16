Evening forecast Saturday, May 16, 2020

Summerlike conditions from the end of the week did not exactly repeat themselves today. However, the region will stay in a pattern of active weather with above average temperatures. It was another nice day to head outside to enjoy the fresh air. Temperatures reached into the 70s with periods of clouds and sun.

It will be a quiet night with continued dry conditions and a few clouds passing through. Temperatures will be at least ten degrees above average tonight with lows dipping into the 50s.

Conditions for the end of the weekend will be different as the next system approaches. Temperatures will remain mild with highs once again reaching into the 70s. However, the region will see more cloud cover than sunshine. Some showers will also gradually spread across the region. Lows will be in the 50s.

Rain will hang around the region Monday and will continue to be intermittent throughout the week. Periods of rain will be seen Monday and an occasional rumble of thunder may also be in the mix. Temperatures will break into the 70s and dip into the low 50s overnight.

Temperatures will dip leading into the middle of the week which will be a few degrees below average for this time of year. Highs will only reach into the low 60s Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Once again. A shower will be possible in spots Wednesday and highs will hang around the mid 60s.

Some peeks sunshine may be seen through the end of the week along with a warming trend. Clouds and some sun will be seen Thursday and a stray shower will still be possible. Temperatures are expected to break 70 degrees. By Friday, clouds will still hang around with highs around the low to mid 70s.