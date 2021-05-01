Evening forecast Saturday, May 1, 2021

With a freeze warning issued for most of Central PA, it was a chilly morning for early risers. Temperatures started at the freezing mark then warmed up into the 60s by the afternoon hours. Overall, it was a seasonable start to the weekend if not a bit breezy. There was also a good deal of sunshine with a few more clouds in some areas.

It will still be breezy during the overnight hours and there will also be more clouds in the mix. A shower or two will also try to push into northern counties. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry and mild with lows around 50 degrees.

More cloud cover will be seen Sunday but there will also be some sunshine. Northern areas will see a cloudier sky along with a shower in spots. It will be warmer than Saturday but it will be another breezy day. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. Clouds will overtake all of Central PA during the overnight hours and it will be another mild night with lows in the mid 50s.

The forest half of the week will be unsettled with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s. Tuesday will be similar with showers and thunderstorms sweeping through. Highs will once again reach into the 70s.

Some showers will linger Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. Then some sunshine will be seen later in the day with highs at or just below 70 degrees. There will be a brief reprieve Thursday. There will be sunshine with some clouds. Temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the mid 60s. Sadly, the week will come to a close with scattered showers.